Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 11.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 6628.46 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 11.55% to Rs 1662.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1490.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 6628.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5976.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6628.465976.55 11 OPM %23.4927.28 -PBDT2445.852174.12 12 PBT2220.451996.68 11 NP1662.521490.36 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

