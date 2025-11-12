Hindustan Aeronautics standalone net profit rises 11.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 6628.46 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 11.55% to Rs 1662.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1490.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 6628.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5976.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6628.465976.5523.4927.282445.852174.122220.451996.681662.521490.36

