Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 385.15, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.78% gain in NIFTY and a 0.93% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 385.15, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 25598. The Sensex is at 83600.31, up 0.17%. Biocon Ltd has added around 10.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22334.45, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 387.5, up 1.57% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 17.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.78% gain in NIFTY and a 0.93% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.