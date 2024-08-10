Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 133.27 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 65.97% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.27135.96 -2 OPM %4.044.92 -PBDT3.485.22 -33 PBT2.003.83 -48 NP1.464.29 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action; Reetika's QF bout underway

Govt should have nullified SC's 'creamy layer' judgement via Parl: Kharge

Latest LIVE: CAS to give decision on Vinesh's appeal this evening

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

Congress slams govt over bid to privatise steel plants, suffocate industry

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story