SMARTWORKS completes acquisition of Singapore-based Workstudio Spaces

Smartworks Coworking Spaces announced the completion of its acquisition of Workstudio Spaces (Workstudio), a Singapore-based coworking and flexible workspace provider, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartworks Space.

The completion of the acquisition further strengthens Smartworks' presence in Singapore's enterprise workspace market and expands its managed office portfolio in one of Asia's leading business hubs. With the addition of Workstudio, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio has expanded to four operational centres, increasing its footprint to ~76,000 sq. ft. with a seating capacity of over 1,500.

The acquisition also brings over 45 clients across diverse industry sectors into the Company's Singapore portfolio.