SME IPO surged in FY24 and FY25 on strong retail participation

Macroeconomic and policy factors like overall market buoyancy, and advancement in payment and settlement mechanism in the IPO market drove this boom.
Most IPO proceeds were used for capital enhancement or working capital purpose by the SMEs. Despite robust listing gain, post-listing performances of these SME stocks reveal both opportunities and risks for the investors.
SME IPOs may offer impressive gains in favourable conditions but carry higher volatility and risk during downturns, making due diligence indispensable. Investors should carefully evaluate the companys fundamentals, growth prospects, and risk factors before committing capital.
Given the strong growth of start-ups in India, most of which have innovative business models, the provision of risk capital for these firms becomes crucial.
Keeping in view the spurt of SME IPOs in recent months and the associated challenges from the perspective of investor protection, SEBI in consultation with NSE, BSE and merchant bankers, had initiated the review of the IPO framework for the SME segment.
These measures aim to reduce information asymmetry and regulatory arbitrage, ensure proper utilisation of IPO proceeds, prevent market manipulation, and protect retail investors. The reforms are expected to foster transparency and stability in the SME IPO segment going forward.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app