Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares

Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.446.25. Volumes stood at 1775 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40161 shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.381.75. Volumes stood at 46497 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9437 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.887.30. Volumes stood at 18567 shares in the last session. Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 94097 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12740 shares. The stock rose 1.60% to Rs.1,682.90. Volumes stood at 1125 shares in the last session. Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21547 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.1,301.95. Volumes stood at 4473 shares in the last session.