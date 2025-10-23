Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares
Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2025.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.446.25. Volumes stood at 1775 shares in the last session.
Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40161 shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.381.75. Volumes stood at 46497 shares in the last session.
Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9437 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.887.30. Volumes stood at 18567 shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 94097 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12740 shares. The stock rose 1.60% to Rs.1,682.90. Volumes stood at 1125 shares in the last session.
Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21547 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.1,301.95. Volumes stood at 4473 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app