Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares

Birlasoft Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 October 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 72.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8394 shares. The stock gained 9.28% to Rs.446.25. Volumes stood at 1775 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd recorded volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40161 shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.381.75. Volumes stood at 46497 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9437 shares. The stock slipped 1.38% to Rs.887.30. Volumes stood at 18567 shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 94097 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12740 shares. The stock rose 1.60% to Rs.1,682.90. Volumes stood at 1125 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21547 shares. The stock rose 4.69% to Rs.1,301.95. Volumes stood at 4473 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

State Bank of India raises Funds through Issuance of Debentures

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story