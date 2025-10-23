Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Directors cease

AU Small Finance Bank Directors cease

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
W.e.f. 20th October 2025

AU Small Finance Bank has informed that Prof. M.S. Sriram and Mr. Pushpinder Singh, Independent Directors of the Bank have completed their respective tenures and accordingly they have ceased to be Independent Directors of the Bank from the close of business hours on 20th October 2025.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

