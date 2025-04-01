SML Isuzu spurts as March sales surges 24% YoY

SML Isuzu soared 4.57% to Rs 1,636 after the company said that it has sold 2,315 units in March 2025, registering a growth of 23.9% from 1,868 units sold in the same period last year.

Cargo vehicle sales marginally declined 0.8% to 594 units in March 2025 as against 599 units sold in March 2024.

The company has sold 1,721 units of passenger vehicles in March 2025, up 35.6% YoY.

For the period April to March 2024, the company's total sales aggregated to 14,221 units, up 3.1% from 13,797 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

