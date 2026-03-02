The vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,503 units in February 2026, registering a growth of 17% from 1,288 units sold in the same period last year.

The companys cargo vehicle sales rose 4% to 486 units in February 2026 from 468 units in February 2025, while passenger vehicle sales soared 24% YoY to 1,017 units.

For the period April to February 2026, the company's total sales aggregated to 14,175 units, registering a growth of 19% from 11,906 units sold in the same period a year ago.

SML Mahindra (formerly known as SML Isuzu) is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.