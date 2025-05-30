SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 89.11 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 49.66% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 89.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.23% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 344.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

89.1189.99344.72305.968.3312.6213.0710.177.7310.8841.1924.783.937.1026.199.852.975.9020.119.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News