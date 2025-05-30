Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the March 2025 quarter

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 49.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 89.11 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 49.66% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 89.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.23% to Rs 20.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 344.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales89.1189.99 -1 344.72305.96 13 OPM %8.3312.62 -13.0710.17 - PBDT7.7310.88 -29 41.1924.78 66 PBT3.937.10 -45 26.199.85 166 NP2.975.90 -50 20.119.09 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GB Global consolidated net profit declines 78.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Acme Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story