SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5797.83% to Rs 27.13 crore

Net profit of SMT Engineering rose 2036.36% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5797.83% to Rs 27.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.130.4614.384.353.340.043.120.042.350.11

