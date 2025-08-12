Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.32% to Rs 156.73 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 218.18% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 81.32% to Rs 156.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.156.7386.441.861.621.610.621.350.310.350.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News