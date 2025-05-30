Sobha gains after Q4 PAT soars 481% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Sobha jumped 3.58% to Rs 1,437.10 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 481.2% to Rs 40.86 crore on 62.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,240.62 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 415.2% YoY to Rs 56.21 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 124.2 crore in Q4 FY25, up 37% compared with Rs 90.5 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced 9.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 11.4% in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, total sales value rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,836 crore. Average price realization increased 5% YoY to Rs 11,781 per sq ft, while new sales area grew 16% YoY to 1.56 million sq ft in Q4 FY25. Collections for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,785 crore, registering a growth of 7% YoY.

For full year, the companys consolidated net profit net profit jumped 92.8% to Rs 94.69 crore on 30.4% increase in net sales to Rs 4,038.69 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, Sobha said, Q4 FY25 reflected steady and encouraging progress for SOBHA, supported by strong sales, successful project launches, solid revenue growth, and healthy cash inflows. The rights issue has further strengthened our financial position, enabling us to stay focused on execution and expansion. With the real estate sector continuing to perform well, we see strong potential in the year ahead.

The current financial year looks promising, with a robust pipeline of project launches and our planned entry into new cities. Our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality homes remains our core focus. As we move forward, Sobhas dedication to excellence, innovation, and stakeholder trust will continue to guide our growth and reinforce our position in the sector.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25, subject to the approval of the members in the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Also Read

Sobha is the leading national real estate brand in the country that offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time, through its backward integration model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News