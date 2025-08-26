Sobha Ltd Spurts 0.51%

Sobha Ltd has lost 6.31% over last one month compared to 3.08% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd gained 0.51% today to trade at Rs 1510.9. The BSE Realty index is up 0.43% to quote at 7147.98. The index is down 3.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 0.33% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 11.64 % over last one year compared to the 0.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 6.31% over last one month compared to 3.08% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 101 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8667 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2066.2 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075.7 on 07 Apr 2025.