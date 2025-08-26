BLS International Services wins work order of Rs 2,055 cr

From Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

BLS International Services has received a work order on 25 August 2025 from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) of approx. Rs 2055.35 crore (Inclusive of all duties and taxes).

