Highway Infrastructure wins contract worth Rs 1.08 cr under PM E-Bus Seva

Highway Infrastructure has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for EPC service contract of Supply, Installation, Testing & commissioning (SITC) of External Electrification Infrastructure for E-bus charging at Dewas Naka Depot, (Niranjanpur) under PM E-Bus Seva. The contract valued at Rs 1.08 crore is to be completed within four months of the date of signing the contract.

