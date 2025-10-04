Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts' Q2 revenue climbs 15% YoY to Rs 16,219 cr

Avenue Supermarts' Q2 revenue climbs 15% YoY to Rs 16,219 cr

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported 15.43% jump in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 16,218.79 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 14,050.32 crore as on 30th September 2024.

The total number of stores as of September 30, 2025 stood at 432 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction).

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts operates the DMart retail chain, a national supermarket network offering a wide range of home and personal products under one roof. Its stores focus on three key categories food, FMCG (non-foods), and general merchandise including apparel.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.71% to settle at Rs 4417.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

