Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 39.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1325.19 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 39.75% to Rs 185.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1325.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1412.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.24% to Rs 843.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 5605.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5046.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

