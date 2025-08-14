Softsol India standalone net profit rises 72.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 72.76% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.393.2074.9361.885.283.724.863.274.442.57

