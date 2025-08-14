Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 59.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 9.49 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 59.35% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.4910.2010.3317.650.611.380.501.230.501.23

