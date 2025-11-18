Intellect Design Arena wins AI Award for Financial Services

At 2025 UK National AI Awards

Intellect Design Arena announced that it has won the AI Award for Financial Services at this year's National AI Awards held on 16th October 2025 in the United Kingdom.

The recognition celebrates Intellect's pioneering work in deploying enterprise-grade digital experts through its Purple Fabric platform, transforming complaints handling for a leading UK wealth management firm. The system leverages multiple specialised Digital Experts covering data ingestion, data gathering, investigation, and reporting, working together in synergy, to deliver faster, explainable, and compliant resolutions. The deployment is fully aligned with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty regulations in the UK. The solution has enabled case handlers to process complaints up to 10x faster, achieving over 80% SLA compliance and dramatically improving customer experience, thus demonstrating measurable business impact for financial institutions.