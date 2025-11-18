Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena wins AI Award for Financial Services

Intellect Design Arena wins AI Award for Financial Services

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At 2025 UK National AI Awards

Intellect Design Arena announced that it has won the AI Award for Financial Services at this year's National AI Awards held on 16th October 2025 in the United Kingdom.

The recognition celebrates Intellect's pioneering work in deploying enterprise-grade digital experts through its Purple Fabric platform, transforming complaints handling for a leading UK wealth management firm. The system leverages multiple specialised Digital Experts covering data ingestion, data gathering, investigation, and reporting, working together in synergy, to deliver faster, explainable, and compliant resolutions. The deployment is fully aligned with the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Consumer Duty regulations in the UK. The solution has enabled case handlers to process complaints up to 10x faster, achieving over 80% SLA compliance and dramatically improving customer experience, thus demonstrating measurable business impact for financial institutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trades with moderate losses; FMCG shares underpressure

India's oilmeal export rises 21% on year in Oct-25

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Solar Industries India bags Rs 1,400-cr defence order from global clients

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story