Wonderla Holidays to inaugurate its ambitious park project in Chennai

On 01 December 2025

Wonderla Holidays announced the launch of Wonderla Chennai, its fifth and most ambitious park project, marking a futuristic milestone in India's family entertainment landscape. Spanning across 64.30 acres (of which 37 acres are currently developed) along Chennai's scenic Old Mahabalipuram Road and built with an investment of over Rs 611 crore, Wonderla Chennai represents a bold new chapter, blending a fusion of futuristic innovation and ancient Tamil architecture. The park will be officially inaugurated on 01 December 2025 by Honourable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with other chief dignitaries, and will open to the public on 02 December 2025.