TD Power Systems allots 22,526 equity shares under ESOP

TD Power Systems has allotted 22,526 equity shares under TDPSL Equity Based Compensation Plan 2019. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to from Rs.31,23,84,608/- (15,61,92,304 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each) to Rs.31,24,29,660/- (15,62,14,830 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each).

