TD Power Systems allots 22,526 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
TD Power Systems has allotted 22,526 equity shares under TDPSL Equity Based Compensation Plan 2019. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to from Rs.31,23,84,608/- (15,61,92,304 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each) to Rs.31,24,29,660/- (15,62,14,830 equity shares face value of Rs.2/- each).

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

