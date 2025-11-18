Dollar index seen stabilizing near 99.50; US data in focus

The dollar index is seen stabilizing around 99.50 mark on Tuesday as reduced bets of a December rate cut is holding the greenback firm. Recent hawkish comments from Fed officials are also keeping the dollar supported. However, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank should cut the interest rates when policymakers meet in December. Waller added that hes grown concerned over the labor market and the sharp slowdown in hiring. All eyes are now on the delayed reports especially US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that will be the released later on Thursday. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.43, down 0.06% on the day. Also, later today, Fedspeaks Feds Michael Barr and Thomas Barkin are set to speak that could determine DXY direction in the near term.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app