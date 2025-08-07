Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.88% to Rs 2154.45 crore

Net profit of Solar Industries India rose 18.24% to Rs 338.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 286.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.88% to Rs 2154.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1684.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

