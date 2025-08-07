Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 29.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 1284.90 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 29.15% to Rs 106.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 1284.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1327.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1284.901327.4312.3614.70186.95225.45166.17204.86106.43150.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News