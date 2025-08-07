Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 131.54% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec rose 269.70% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 131.54% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.045.207.813.851.510.671.250.511.220.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News