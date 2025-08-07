Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec consolidated net profit rises 269.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 131.54% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Genpharmasec rose 269.70% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 131.54% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.045.20 132 OPM %7.813.85 -PBDT1.510.67 125 PBT1.250.51 145 NP1.220.33 270

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 26.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit declines 95.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 78.36% in the June 2025 quarter

MMTC consolidated net profit rises 35.39% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story