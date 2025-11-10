RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 1035.36 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India declined 16.47% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 1035.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 867.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1035.36867.0710.5712.35101.08112.7051.7862.3938.3545.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News