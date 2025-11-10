BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 249.60% to Rs 269.75 crore

Net profit of BLS E-Services rose 7.83% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 249.60% to Rs 269.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.269.7577.167.4117.5226.1120.6824.5919.3715.4314.31

