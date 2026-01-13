Solex Energy gains on Rs 276-cr solar PV module supply order

Solex Energy rose 1.68% to Rs 1,164.80 after the company secured an order worth Rs 276 crore from a domestic independent power producer for the manufacture and supply of N-type TOPCon solar PV modules, providing fresh visibility to its order book.

The order involves the supply of 615 Wp and 620 Wp glass-to-glass (G12R) solar modules and is scheduled to be executed between February and May 2026, as per a regulatory filing.

Solex Energy is engaged in renewable energy solutions. The company manufactures, distributes, and installs solar photovoltaic modules, home and street lights, lanterns, power plants, solar inverters, water heating systems, and wood-fired water heaters. Solex Energy also provides solutions for solar rooftop systems.