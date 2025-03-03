Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries announces greenfield project of Rs 600 cr

Som Distilleries & Breweries announces greenfield project of Rs 600 cr

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Being set up by subsidiary - Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients

Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients, a subsidiary of Som Distilleries & Breweries, is setting up a greenfield project comprising a Brewery, Distillery and other manufacturing facilities at Khimsepur Dist. Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh at a cost of approximately Rs. 600 crore.

The land parcel of 40 acres for the said project has been allotted by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). We are commencing construction soon post regulatory approvals from the UP Government.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest consumption markets in the country due to its sheer size, demographics and friendly industrial policies. Our entry into this vibrant market will propel us to be a truly pan India player", said the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MOIL delivers best-ever Feb performance in 2025

TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 10% YoY in Feb'25

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares slides for 3rd day

Coal India waives off financial coverage for non-power sector consumers

VST Tillers slides as sales drops 22% YoY in Feb'25

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story