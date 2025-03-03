Som Distilleries & Breweries announces greenfield project of Rs 600 cr

Being set up by subsidiary - Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients

Woodpecker Greenagri Nutrients, a subsidiary of Som Distilleries & Breweries, is setting up a greenfield project comprising a Brewery, Distillery and other manufacturing facilities at Khimsepur Dist. Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh at a cost of approximately Rs. 600 crore.

The land parcel of 40 acres for the said project has been allotted by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). We are commencing construction soon post regulatory approvals from the UP Government.

"Uttar Pradesh is one of the largest consumption markets in the country due to its sheer size, demographics and friendly industrial policies. Our entry into this vibrant market will propel us to be a truly pan India player", said the company.

