Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 338.97 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 20.78% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 338.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.46% to Rs 95.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 1442.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1280.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

338.97381.601442.901280.6712.3210.9812.2111.6739.3842.05169.65143.2832.4736.17143.68121.9322.7318.8295.9585.32

