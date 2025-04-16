Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and Max India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2025.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 48 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3942 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 54.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1816 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 26.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10066 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd gained 19.99% to Rs 103.18. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 430 shares in the past one month.

Max India Ltd spurt 15.76% to Rs 234.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9204 shares in the past one month.

