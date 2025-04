At meeting held on 16 April 2025

The Board of CSB Bank at its meeting held on 16 April 2025 has appointed Biswamohan Mahapatra (DIN: 06990345) as an Independent Director of the Bank, with effect from 16 April 2025 up to 02 August 2029 (both dates inclusive), not liable to retire by rotation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News