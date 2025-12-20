Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

Soma Textiles & Industries secures work orders worth Rs 343.95 cr

Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Soma Textiles & Industries has received two construction work orders from Railway Solutions India Infra, holding company of Soma Textiles & Industries.

The first work order entails construction of Access Controlled Expressway Connector to Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samrudhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded in the State of Maharashtra. The value of the contract is Rs 281.18 crore.

The second work order includes construction of Eight Lane Access Controlled Expressway in the State of Gujarat. This order is valued at Rs 62.77 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

