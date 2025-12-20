PVR INOX opens 2-screen multiplex in Leh

PVR INOX announced the opening of a 2-screen multiplex in Solar Colony, Saboo, Leh, Ladakh developed under the Company's Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model.

The cinema is equipped with 2K projection for clear visuals, Dolby 7.1 and Next-Gen 3D supports big releases with sharp detail and Company's custom audio system delivers rich, immersive sound on par with the finest cinemas worldwide.

With this launch, PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens at 356 properties in 112 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

