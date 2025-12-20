Archean Chemical Industries extends loan to subsidiary - Neun Infra

The loan is intended to address immediate funding requirements of SiCSem for commencement of procurement of long-lead machinery, equipment, and associated items, which are essential to maintain project timelines, pending execution of the Fiscal Support Agreement (FSA) with the Government of India under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) framework.
Neun Infra is the holding company for SiCSem, which has received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission for setting up a compound semiconductor and ATMP manufacturing facility in India. The proposed funding is aligned with advancing early-stage capital commitments of the approved project.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app