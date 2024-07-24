Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.30% to Rs 2277.99 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 8.01% to Rs 400.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 370.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.30% to Rs 2277.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1958.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2277.991958.7470.8564.83518.40449.63518.40449.63400.43370.73

