Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.30% to Rs 2277.99 croreNet profit of Karnataka Bank rose 8.01% to Rs 400.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 370.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.30% to Rs 2277.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1958.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2277.991958.74 16 OPM %70.8564.83 -PBDT518.40449.63 15 PBT518.40449.63 15 NP400.43370.73 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News