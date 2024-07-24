Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Holdings &amp; Investment consolidated net profit rises 13.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 133.76 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 13.77% to Rs 1610.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1415.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 133.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.76104.07 29 OPM %54.4665.52 -PBDT1626.701442.48 13 PBT1618.231434.02 13 NP1610.461415.50 14

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

