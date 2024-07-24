Sales rise 28.53% to Rs 133.76 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 13.77% to Rs 1610.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1415.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.53% to Rs 133.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.76104.0754.4665.521626.701442.481618.231434.021610.461415.50

