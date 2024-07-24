Sales decline 41.26% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 8.96% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.26% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.312.2374.8194.1710.5910.9110.5910.9110.589.71

