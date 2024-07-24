Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 54.73% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 1713.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1584.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1713.651584.36 8 OPM %16.3630.12 -PBDT273.74480.77 -43 PBT193.44400.86 -52 NP139.72308.67 -55

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

