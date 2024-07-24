Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shriram Pistons &amp; Rings consolidated net profit rises 13.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 837.07 crore

Net profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 13.24% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 837.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 716.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales837.07716.42 17 OPM %19.7720.40 -PBDT183.14159.03 15 PBT153.60136.36 13 NP115.45101.95 13

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

