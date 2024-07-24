Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 837.07 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 13.24% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 837.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 716.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales837.07716.42 17 OPM %19.7720.40 -PBDT183.14159.03 15 PBT153.60136.36 13 NP115.45101.95 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News