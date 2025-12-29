Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 474.4, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.83% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 21.5% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 474.4, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has eased around 6.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27739.85, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.09 lakh shares in last one month.