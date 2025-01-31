Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, Kalyan Jewellers India

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today:

Vedanta, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ONGC, Nestle India, Bandhan Bank, LIC Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy, Punjab National Bank, and Epack Durable will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Larsen & Toubro reported 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bank of Barodas standalone net profit increased 5.6% to Rs 4,837.3 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 4,579.3 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 10.38% YoY to Rs 34,676.47 crore in Q3 FY25.

Biocons consolidated net profit tumbled 96.2% to Rs 25.1 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 660 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.35% YoY to Rs 3,821.4 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the acquisition of a 1.5% stake in Biocon Biologics (BBL), a material subsidiary, from one of its existing investors pursuant to a liquidity option exercised by them. This will result in a 1.5% increase in the companys equity shareholding in BBL.

Kalyan Jewellers Indias consolidated net profit jumped 21.2% to Rs 218.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 180.6 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue increased 39.5% YoY to Rs 7286.9 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

