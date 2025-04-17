Sonata Software Ltd Falls 10.69%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.97%

Sonata Software Ltd has lost 15.7% over last one month compared to 10.32% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.09% rise in the SENSEX

Sonata Software Ltd lost 10.69% today to trade at Rs 299.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.97% to quote at 32219.32. The index is down 10.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wipro Ltd decreased 5.72% and LTIMindtree Ltd lost 3.55% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 6.34 % over last one year compared to the 5.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 70970 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54270 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 762 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 286.4 on 07 Apr 2025.

