Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 100.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 79.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

21.8318.9979.6672.1517.9611.4818.6418.284.752.9418.1315.913.932.2615.4013.373.811.9013.2410.31

