Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 100.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 79.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.8318.99 15 79.6672.15 10 OPM %17.9611.48 -18.6418.28 - PBDT4.752.94 62 18.1315.91 14 PBT3.932.26 74 15.4013.37 15 NP3.811.90 101 13.2410.31 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story