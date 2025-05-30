Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.29% to Rs 16.07 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 96.88% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.29% to Rs 16.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.54% to Rs 44.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.076.8344.9227.307.6521.6711.4416.371.121.444.604.270.871.183.583.230.630.322.901.74

