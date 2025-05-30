Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Apollo Ingredients declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 207.00% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.691.00 -31 3.071.00 207 OPM %23.1919.00 -3.918.00 - PBDT0.160.19 -16 0.130.08 63 PBT0.160.19 -16 0.130.08 63 NP0.160.17 -6 0.100.06 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avantel alltos 2.02 cr equity shares under rights issue

AstraZeneca Pharma receives marketing approval for Benralizumab in India

KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story