Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Apollo Ingredients declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 207.00% to Rs 3.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

