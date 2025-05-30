Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aruna Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aruna Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net profit of Aruna Hotels reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.66% to Rs 23.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.116.21 -2 23.6717.32 37 OPM %23.579.98 -16.2710.10 - PBDT1.630.11 1382 2.97-0.34 LP PBT1.10-0.76 LP 0.16-3.74 LP NP1.53-0.51 LP 1.03-4.50 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avantel alltos 2.02 cr equity shares under rights issue

AstraZeneca Pharma receives marketing approval for Benralizumab in India

KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story