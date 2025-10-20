Orient Electric Q2 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Orient Electric's standalone net profit rallied 15.51% to Rs 12.06 crore on a 6.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 702.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax added 14.54% to Rs 16.30 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 14.23 crore in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from the electrical consumer durables segment marginally rose 0.31% to Rs 440.91 while revenue from the lighting & switchgear segment rose 18.60% to Rs 261.70 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 37.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 6.4% YoY. The EBITDA margin remained constant at 5.4% in Q2 FY26, the same as in Q2 FY25.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 19.37% to Rs 29.58 crore on 4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,471.69 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Ravindra Singh Negi, MD & CEO, Orient Electric, said, Despite a transitional quarter shaped by GST reforms and incessant rains, Orient Electric delivered a resilient performance, driven by strong execution across emerging categories and continued focus on premiumization. Our Lighting, Switchgear and Wires portfolio delivered industry leading growth at 18.6%, validating our strategic focus on diversification and market expansion. Our investments in building the brand and expanding DTM footprint continue to be strategic imperatives, along with driving profitability with multiple operational initiatives and achieving operating leverage. As we enter the festive season and gear up for regulatory shifts, we remain confident in our ability to sustain momentum and deliver profitable growth.